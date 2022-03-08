Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 158.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nkarta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 104,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

