Evercore ISI Upgrades Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) to “Outperform”

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DELL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.
DELL stock opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.83. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.
In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,083 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $120,446,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 459.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,577 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
