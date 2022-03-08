Evercore ISI Upgrades Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) to “Outperform”

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DELL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

DELL stock opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.83. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 62.33%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,083 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $120,446,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 459.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,577 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

