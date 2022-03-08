UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.35% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $30,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $153,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $1,648,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 959 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $53,282.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,106 shares of company stock worth $19,834,254. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

LSCC stock opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.52, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

