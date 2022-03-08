Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $504,000 Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 62,200 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,152,000 after buying an additional 139,591 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after buying an additional 61,849 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,514,000 after buying an additional 88,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,778,000 after buying an additional 129,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.89. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $62.38.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

