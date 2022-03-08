6,103 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,103 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $62.79.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.55%.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 21,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,920 shares of company stock worth $6,253,139 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

