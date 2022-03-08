Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $20.39 on Friday. Sampo Oyj has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

