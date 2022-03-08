4,599 Shares in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Bought by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,599 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAON. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AAON by 59.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 11.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 41.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 57.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 46,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $83.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.51.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

