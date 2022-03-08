2,100 Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Purchased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $657,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,581,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in monday.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in monday.com by 8.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 51,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in monday.com by 139.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

MNDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $121.96 and a one year high of $450.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.35.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.26. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The company had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About monday.com (Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.