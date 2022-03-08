7,000 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Purchased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in InMode by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in InMode by 23.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,836 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in InMode by 12.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,860 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in InMode by 74.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in InMode by 133.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,043 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

INMD stock opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.36.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

