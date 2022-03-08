Stonnington Group LLC Takes $558,000 Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average is $29.35.

