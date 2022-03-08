Project Pai Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $5.86 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00080298 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00013310 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000189 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,796,154,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,593,063,339 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.