Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 787 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,951,000 after purchasing an additional 752,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,627,000 after acquiring an additional 355,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,828,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,041,000 after acquiring an additional 90,331 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,785,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,501,000 after acquiring an additional 228,549 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of O stock opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.80, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $59.69 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.29.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

