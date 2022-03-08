Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Invests $256,000 in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 37.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 74.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CROX opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.89.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Beth J. Kaplan acquired 1,430 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.63 per share, with a total value of $99,570.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 31,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,592. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

