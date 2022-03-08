Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Crédit Agricole in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crédit Agricole’s FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

CRARY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($15.87) to €14.70 ($15.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a €15.00 ($16.30) price objective (down previously from €15.50 ($16.85)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.39) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.39) to €15.00 ($16.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.05.

OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.86.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.