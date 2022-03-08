Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad anticipates that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.14% and a negative net margin of 739.91%.

Several other research firms have also commented on LOGC. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LogicBio Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.15.

LOGC opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,511,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 37,309 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 1,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 466,289 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

