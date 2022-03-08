Stonnington Group LLC Acquires New Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEDG. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SEDG. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $351.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.21.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG opened at $297.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.27 and a 200-day moving average of $288.30. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

