DNB Asset Management AS Sells 21,721 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,721 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 41.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $170.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.56 and a 200 day moving average of $158.09. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.89.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

