Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.530-$-1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $314 million-$319 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.69 million.Domo also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.380 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOMO. Cowen decreased their target price on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.60.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo stock opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.69. Domo has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.27.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Domo by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,307,000 after purchasing an additional 149,141 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domo by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 69,678 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Domo by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 100,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 57,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Domo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,314,000 after purchasing an additional 51,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About Domo (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.