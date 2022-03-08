FY2022 EPS Estimates for Artis REIT (TSE:AX) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Artis REIT in a report issued on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Artis REIT’s FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Artis REIT has a 1-year low of C$12.82 and a 1-year high of C$14.42.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

