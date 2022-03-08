Brookstone Capital Management Has $213,000 Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

NYSE:A opened at $130.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.82. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.27 and a 52-week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

