Brookstone Capital Management Invests $228,000 in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.10. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $54.88 and a 52-week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

