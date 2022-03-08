London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.55 (LON:LFI)

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON LFI opened at GBX 38 ($0.50) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 51.71, a quick ratio of 51.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 37.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.92. The company has a market cap of £11.86 million and a P/E ratio of 9.26. London Finance & Investment Group has a 1 year low of GBX 32.05 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 42.80 ($0.56).
About London Finance & Investment Group
