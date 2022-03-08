Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) Announces GBX 2.91 Dividend

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.91 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Ricardo stock opened at GBX 370 ($4.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of £230.21 million and a P/E ratio of 34.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 447.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 431.95. Ricardo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 352 ($4.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 510 ($6.68).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCDO. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.01) price target on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.01) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.47) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

