Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.62 on April 5th

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60.

Evans Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 9.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Evans Bancorp has a payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Evans Bancorp to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

EVBN stock opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $209.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Evans Bancorp by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 39,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 18,541 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 314,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

