Flushing Financial Co. (FFIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on March 25th

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Flushing Financial has increased its dividend by 1.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Flushing Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

FFIC opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $713.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.77. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.70.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 13.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

