Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Decreases By 28.0%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BCOW opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $72.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOW. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the third quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 110.0% during the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 84,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 44,005 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 70.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 121.8% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 12,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

