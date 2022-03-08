XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

XPAC Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. XPAC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

Get XPAC Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter worth $141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in XPAC Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter worth $983,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,475,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPAC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPAC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.