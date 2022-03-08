Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Down 21.6% in February

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the January 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of CATH opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.28. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $61.25.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.387 dividend. This is an increase from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
