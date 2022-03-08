Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Cognex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Cognex by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Cognex by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.20.

CGNX stock opened at $66.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.67. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

