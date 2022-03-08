Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Position Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $83.38 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.53 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Xylem Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.