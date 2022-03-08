Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Releases Earnings Results

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.81) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $556.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

