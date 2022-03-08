Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.08. Fiverr International reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

FVRR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 828.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $66.17 on Friday. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $61.23 and a 1-year high of $262.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.87.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

