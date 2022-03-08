Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $32.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

ALEC opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alector will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $1,711,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,287 shares of company stock worth $3,308,969. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Alector during the first quarter valued at $20,862,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Alector by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,080,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 768,293 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in Alector by 17.7% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,994,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,985,000 after purchasing an additional 752,336 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Alector in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,770,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 296.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 425,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after buying an additional 318,605 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

