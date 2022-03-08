StableXSwap Market Cap Reaches $8.47 Million (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. StableXSwap has a market cap of $8.47 million and approximately $19.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableXSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,021.79 or 0.99863850 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00073551 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00021908 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002053 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015301 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

STAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableXSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

