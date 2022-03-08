The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $80,243,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,151 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,153,000 after purchasing an additional 893,852 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,626,000 after purchasing an additional 755,746 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,401,000 after purchasing an additional 687,072 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.21. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

