Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 329 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,708,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 522.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 55,020 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter.

IEUR opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $46.95 and a 52 week high of $60.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.30.

