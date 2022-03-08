Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $185,000 Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NCR by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 42,285 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 420,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 46,237 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in NCR by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,160,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,962,000 after purchasing an additional 111,500 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in NCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in NCR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average is $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 1.63.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCR. TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

