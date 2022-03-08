Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 165,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

