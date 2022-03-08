BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.13 Million Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 109.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 90.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1,746.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 81,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

PSMT opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.77 and a 1 year high of $100.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.76.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.38%.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $734,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $558,105.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,001 shares of company stock worth $4,275,735 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart (Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

