BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 112,259 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112,259 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPGP opened at $106.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.12 and a 200 day moving average of $160.09. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $103.05 and a twelve month high of $241.43.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

