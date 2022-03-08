Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DAWN stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 43,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $619,297.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 110,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,989,394.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 266.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1,074.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

