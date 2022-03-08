Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
DAWN stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $28.70.
In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 43,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $619,297.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 110,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,989,394.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN)
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.