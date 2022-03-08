Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.75. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.96 EPS.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share.
NYSE:CM opened at $122.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $96.34 and a one year high of $132.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.43. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 13th.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 43.83%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 314.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.
