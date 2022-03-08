Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.75. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.96 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

NYSE:CM opened at $122.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $96.34 and a one year high of $132.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.43. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 13th.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 43.83%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 314.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

