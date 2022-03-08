Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 829,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,582 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 66,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $559,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 907,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after buying an additional 18,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA PHB opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

