IFP Advisors Inc Has $833,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILCG. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of ILCG opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $73.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.05.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.