Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIN. HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.53.

NYSE:LIN opened at $270.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.04. The stock has a market cap of $138.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $247.82 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 57.92%.

Linde Profile (Get Rating)

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

