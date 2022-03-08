Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Upgraded at TheStreet

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $60.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $828.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 36.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,319,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after buying an additional 229,493 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after buying an additional 63,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after buying an additional 141,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 259,309 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

