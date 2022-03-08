State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.15 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Packaging Co. of America worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.13.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG opened at $145.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.95. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

