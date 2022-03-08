First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 117.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,762 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of First American Financial worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 270.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 234,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

First American Financial stock opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $81.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.77.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

