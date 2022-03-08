IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $93.02 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.35 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.58.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

