Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.06. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

